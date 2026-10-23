OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Almost 150 volunteers are creating a community from the ground up in Oakland Park.

The “Seminole Hard Rock Women Build,” hosted by Habitat for Humanity, began the construction of what will be known as Moss Estates on Friday morning.

WSVN-7, ABC Miami, City Home and Florida Girls Giving Back, among others, sponsor the project.

“I think when you get a group of women together who are determined, amazing things happen,” said Ashley Shea, sponsor and donor of Autonation.

Ten families have qualified for the annual project, which helps provide homeownership to those for whom it might otherwise be out of reach.

“These ten homes will give these families a place to put down roots, make memories and build a future,” said Donor Sandra Moss of Moss Construction.

Those future homeowners are working alongside the volunteers for this project.

“They have to put in 300 hours for the other homes and then their own home,” said Nancy Daly, a chair of the Women Build Committee. “Yes, they are building their homes.”

Tashierra Richardson, the mother of a teenage son, is putting in her time as one of the new homeowners.

“I’ve been up since 1 this morning. I had to work, and I left work and came straight here,” said Richardson. “So I’m here today and tomorrow. So it’s very exciting.”

The need for woodwork, painting, digging and preparing for foundations and walls means there’s so much more to do than construction.

“They wanna feel safe, they wanna feel comfortable, they wanna feel like home is respite,” said Maria Menendez, Habitat chair from GL Homes. “You know, this is their first homes, probably, and we want them to feel great about it.”

For these women, knowing they’re helping their community and working alongside these future homeowners is what makes it all worth it.

“I think there’s nothing like the energy of all these women, and they bring other women alongside them,” said Shea.

Talisha Black, a mail carrier and mother of 2, qualified for the program, but she hadn’t been told where her new home would be until Friday morning.

“And we’re standing right over here,” said an announcer as they informed Black that her home would be in Moss Estates.

Just minutes later, she stood in what will, probably, be her home.

“This is a dream come true, like it is in real life, like oh my God, for real, like my dream is coming true,” said Black. “It’s true right now!”

Construction of the homes should be completed in about a year, just in time to celebrate the holidays in their new home.

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