FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Habitat Broward ReStore honored their corporate partners to celebrate an amazing anniversary in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday.

Since opening its doors in 2001, the store located along West Broward Boulevard has helped countless families in the community. Sales from donated furniture and other items help Habitat for Humanity of Broward partner with local families to build, rehabilitate and repair safe and affordable homes in South Florida.

Tuesday night’s event recognized many key, longstanding corporate donation partners, including City Furniture.

“What we do is we send City Furniture scratched and dented things that we can’t sell safely. They put a little effort into it and sell them here and together, it’s been a great partnership for 25 years and we’ve built a lot of homes with furniture sales from this place,” said Keith Koenig, the chairman and founder of City Furniture.

“Through our partnership, City Furniture and Habitat are able to provide very low cost furniture to a lot of folks in need and it really helps out, stretch people’s budget,” said Andrew Koenig, the CEO of City Furniture.

Kelly Koenig, a board member for Habitat for Humanity of Broward, said these types of close partnerships have helped build strong networks with other donors.

“A corporate partnership can really impact our store sales. For example, City Furniture has been a tremendous partner and poster child for getting other donors to come in and participate and donate as well,” said Kelly.

The milestone celebration also honored founding supporter Nancy Daly, whose vision and personal investment helped establish the Habitat Broward ReStore more than two decades ago.

WSVN-7 is a proud supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

If you’d like to donate to the ReStore or the organization, you can do so on their website here.

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