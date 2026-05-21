FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Habitat for Humanity of Broward ReStore is marking a massive milestone as it prepares to celebrate it’s 25th anniversary.

Since it opened its doors, the store located in Fort Lauderdale has helped South Florida families turn their houses into homes with a wide variety of discounted furniture.

Nancy Robin, CEO and Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Broward said it’s hard to believe it’s been almost three decades.

“It’s hard to believe that this Habitat ReStore has been here for 25 years,” said Robin. “It really was a dream and a social enterprise before social enterprises were really a thing.”

It all began as an exciting vision for Nancy Daly. 7News cameras captured the grand opening back in 2001.

“This store has been a dream for three years and it has finally come true,” said Daly during the 2001 opening.

Decades later, the vision has become a massive success story that is changing lives every day.

“We are a volunteer army to make the American Dream of homeownership come alive,” said Robin.

The ReStore operates as a reuse store, selling a wide range of furniture including appliances and household goods at a steep discount.

“We want a retail store feel with a value price,” Mark Camacho, General Manager at Restore Broward.

But officials don’t want customers to confuse the store with a thrift store because most of the items sold inside are nearly new.

“The amount of donations that come in from steadfast supporters over decades like City Furniture, Fairy’s Lighting, Macys,” said Robin.

“It’s scratch and dent. It’s close out. It’s clearance,” said Camacho.

Officials said the ReStore’s revenue, which is set to generate $2.4 million in 2026, goes right back to the community. The sales are directed toward funding the homes built by Habitat Broward.

“The Restore has become our biggest donor that has allowed us to date to build 626 homes,” said Robin.

As celebrations get underway, officials said they are thanking their customers by giving yet another store promotion.

“We have a buy more, save more promotion where the more they spend, the more they’ll save,” said Camacho.

WSVN-7 has been a major longtime sponsor of the organization.

The ReStore will host a special event on Tuesday evening to celebrate the big milestone. Looking to the future, officials said their goal is to continue doing more for the community.

To donate to ReStore, click here.

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