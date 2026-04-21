WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire broke out in the Everglades and has already affected thousands of acres as crews race to put it out.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Large, smokey clouds could be seen off of U.S. 27, around Mile Marker 44, near the county line between Broward and Palm Beach counties.

When fire crews arrived, the fire was 100 acres, but it quickly spread into a wildfire that burned 5,000 acres as of late Tuesday night.

Officials have said that the fire has been 25% contained.

“Fortunately, we have east winds, and it’s pushing the fire away from [U.S. 27], all the smoke away from town,” said Kevin MacEwen, the Florida Forest Service’s Everglades District Manager.

Experts said that no one in the area of the blaze needs to worry.

“There’s nothing really threatened out here, it’s actually good for the Everglades to burn, but we know that the smoke impacts, we don’t want it to affect the road or peoples health,” said MacEwen. “Everyone be careful in this area, driving around [U.S 27], and anywhere right now, we still have probably six to eight weeks of really dry weather, the thunderstorms haven’t rolled in yet.”

Air rescue teams from the Florida Forest Service and a helicopter from the Florida National Guard have dropped water over the area to help fight the fire.

While the cause of the fire is not known, officials said there could be multiple possible causes.

“I’d imagine it was something from a car, somebody threw a cigarette, a backfire, it obviously started on [U.S. 27] somehow, so we’re not really sure,” said MacEwen.

Authorities say the fire has not crossed into Palm Beach County and has only burned in Broward County.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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