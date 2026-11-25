(WSVN) - State officials have issued a water warning in Golden Beach.

The Florida Department of Health issued a no swim advisory for Golden Beach after water quality tests showed increased bacteria levels in the area.

Officials say water-related activities in the impacted areas pose increased risk of illness for swimmers.

The advisory will remain in effect until further tests show safe bacteria levels.

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