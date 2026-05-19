FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A puppy is on the road to recovery after she was found in bad shape in Fort Lauderdale.

As of Tuesday, the French bulldog, named Miracle, is eating and growing stronger, according to the animal hospital who is now taking care of her.

Miracle was found abandoned and severely malnourished inside of a box behind a Walgreens on Broward Boulevard, Sunday.

It remains unclear how long the dog was there before being found or how she got there.

Since being rushed to a veterinarian’s office, vets have been working around the clock to help her recover. It was initially unclear if she would make it.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident as a case of animal abuse in an effort to find the individual who left Miracle there.

There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If you know anything or are interested in donating to help cover the medical expenses for Miracle, you can call iHeart Animal Rescue at 954-501-0636.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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