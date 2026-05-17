FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was found left abandoned and alone behind a pharmacy in Fort Lauderdale suffered a seizure while being cared for at an animal hospital, but those with the rescue organization that brought her there said they’re not giving up and are hoping for a miracle.

7News cameras captured the 6-year-old French bulldog mix, named Miracle by those caring for her at VEG ER for Pets, sleeping as she continues to rest after suffering the seizure early Monday morning.

“Looks like we’re past the point of no return, but I want to return,” said the iHeart Animal Rescue partner in cellphone video.

Miracle was found behind a Walgreens on Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

The dog was found in a box, barely able to move, with scars on her legs — neglected, starved and wounded .Her rib cage and spine were visible.

“It was in a box, kind of stiff, not really moving much. Emaciated, it wasn’t able to stand much anymore, it wasn’t eating. Scars all over, just horrible condition. Probably one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” said Cindy Mucciaccio with iHeart Animal Rescue.

The people who found Miracle gave her to iHeart Animal Rescue on Saturday.

“They offered it food, and it wanted to eat, so we decided we’re going to fight for it,” said Cheryl Marrone with iHeart Animal Rescue.

The canine was brought to the Veterinary Hospital Group in Fort Lauderdale and received care.

“I just got done crying,” said Marrone.

But the four-legged patient had no name.

“When I came in here, I said, ‘We’re going to need a miracle,’ and they said, ‘Well, that’s we’ll name her,'” said Mucciaccio

Miracle is a name that fits the fight she’s facing at VEG ER for Pets.

“The dog was not able to stand yesterday,” said Mucciaccio.

But after just one day, Miracle is able to stand for a moment. She is still visibly weak, and if she survives, she faces a months-long road to recovery.

“Her sodium is off the charts, where it would take at least five days to try and stabilize her, and you have to do that very slowly,” said Mucciaccio.

IHeart Medical Rescue is asking the public for help to care for Miracle and to find the person responsible by offering a $1,500 reward leading to an arrest.

“I think it’s very important to the community that the person who did this is not on our streets,” said Marrone.

Fort Lauderdale Police on Monday confirmed they’re investigating this as a case of animal abuse.

Veterinarians will keep monitoring Miracle for the next 24 hours to see if her vitals come down, like her sodium.

If you want to donate to help with the medical expenses for Miracle, click here.

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