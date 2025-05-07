FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge with some mechanical problems caused an hours-long detour for drivers in Fort Lauderdale.

The 17th Street Causeway bridge, linking Seabreeze Boulevard to the mainland, malfunctioned and was stuck in a semi-upright position in both directions, Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Public Safety officials were at the scene blocking the road and redirecting traffic.

A maintenance crew responded and made repairs. Just before 10 p.m., the bridge reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.