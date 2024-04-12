FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida gears up for a sunny weekend ahead, Broward residents are remembering the catastrophic flooding that overtook their communities one year ago.

Fort Lauderdale residents are remembering the more than two feet of rain that fell in their city in a matter of hours on April 12, 2023.

“It’s really scary. Streets were flooded everywhere,” said one resident.

The bull’s-eye of the rain was Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, but neighborhoods in the area saw historic flooding as well.

7Skyforce flew over the floodwaters as they overtook people’s front yards and driveways.

“You can see water, just water everywhere, in people’s front yard, backyard, and their driveways,” said 7Skyforce’ reporter Ralph Rayburn.

Broward House was one of the buildings that was hardest hit by the floods.

“We service some clients living with HIV, substance abuse, mental health,” said Broward House CEO Nicole Burrell.

The facility, which was home to the people in the community most in need, was damaged due to the flood.

“Two of our buildings, we couldn’t even get into for about four days,” said Stacy Hyde, the former CEO of The Broward House

The building was forced to close after more than two feet of water rushed inside. It was ultimately demolished.

“There was water and muck all throughout the building,” said Hyde.

But Broward House was rebuilt, and they hosted a grand opening on Friday night to mark one year of the floods.

“We are just hoping that when clients come in, they can truly feel at home, right?” said Burrell. “For the time that they are here, that they can see it as being a home that they are proud to live in.”

Burrell said 30 of the 72 beds are already filled up.

The residents who experienced the floods will never forget the images and videos of people leaving their homes on boats and air mattresses. Other footage showed people helping each other out of stuck cars near the airport.

Fort Lauderdale officials, including Mayor Dean Trantalis, called the flooding a thousand-year event.

“As this was, some say, a thousand’s years storm,” said Trantalis.

As a result of the major floods, Fort Lauderdale City Hall was lost in the storm, but a year later, Trantalis is hopeful.

“We’re not 100% there, but where we are, as a city, is moving forward,” he said.

The mayor said that in the next 10 years, nearly 30 neighborhoods will get new storm drains.

When asked whether it will be enough to battle the floods, Trantalis replied, “Even the most sophisticated system will only accommodate three to four inches of rain per day. This is 26 inches in five hours.”

Residents said they hope to never relive those days again, as the rebuilding of the city continues.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.