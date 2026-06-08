FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced a judge following a hit-and-run that sent a deputy to the hospital.

Sean Alexis faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.

The 40-year-old is being held on a $77,000 bond.

The crash happened on Friday at the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and 11th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Investigators said Alexis crashed into the deputy’s cruiser, leaving it badly damaged, and then ran from the scene.

The deputy has since been released from the hospital.

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