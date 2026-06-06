FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators arrested the driver, who they said slammed into a deputy in Fort Lauderdale, then took off without helping.

Deputies have arrested 40-year-old Sean Alexis, who they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the crash on Friday at the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and 11th Avenue.

“The incident was an officer-involved accident at Broward Boulevard and Northwest 11th Avenue with injuries,” said the police dispatcher.

A Broward Sheriff’s deputy car was hit by another car in that intersection.

The driver of the other car bailed out and took off.

“That’s 97 with the VSO vehicle. He’s going off on foot,” said the police dispatcher.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter as they looked for the driver, while both cars were towed away.

It was hours later when Alexis was caught.

Alexis is now facing several charges, including a felony of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

The deputy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be checked out.

On Friday night, 7News cameras captured several Fort Lauderdale police units at the hospital.

According to deputies, the deputy involved in the crash is expected to be okay.

Alexis remains behind bars.

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