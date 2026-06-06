FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering in the hospital after a hit-and-run incident in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue, units were dispatched to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a BSO deputy at around 6 p.m. near the intersection at Broward Boulevard and Northwest 11th Avenue

The deputy’s cruiser was struck by another vehicle and heavily damaged, according to investigators.

Officials say the injured deputy was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Their condition is not known but BSO confirmed the injuries were not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured several Fort Lauderdale Police cruisers parked outside of the medical center.

Investigators say the other driver involved in the crash fled from the scene on foot.

Both vehicles were towed away by crews and the roadway has been cleared.

Anyone with information about this crash or the driver involved is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

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