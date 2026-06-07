FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff deputy is out of the hospital following a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened on Friday near the intersection at Broward Boulevard and Northwest 11th Avenue.

Police said the deputy cruiser was struck by another car and heavily damaged.

The deputy inside was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver fled from the scene on foot but was arrested hours later.

40-year-old Sean Alexis faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.

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