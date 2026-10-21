FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale leaders have voted to make some changes to the city’s nightlife hub.

The city’s Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District has been under fire following concerns about crime and underage drinking in the area.

Tuesday night, Fort Lauderdale city commissioners moved forward with parting ways with a company called One Eleven Properties—a company that no longer exists.

The city had an agreement with One Eleven Properties that allowed some businesses to operate under special “Entertainment District” rules, including letting businesses along Himmarshee Street stay open an hour later.

With commissioners having their first meeting to terminate this relationship with One Eleven Properties, these businesses will have to close an hour earlier than they’re used to.

The Fort Lauderdale mayor said this is part of the authorities’ continued effort to make the area safer.

Recently, this push by city leaders and law enforcement to crack down on wrongdoing in the area has resulted in more police officers, barricades and lighted towers around the space. They have also cracked down on underage drinking.

“Tremendous amount of public input last night at the meeting,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis. “A lot of people came up to speak, most of which said, ‘Please change the rules, please eliminate the Special Entertainment District altogether, don’t make any exceptions, no more waivers.’ But we also have to respect the business interests. So, we’re going to try to create a balance and see how we come up with a compromise, but the goal is to make it a safe environment, and we’re going to do that.”

Commissioners will gather for a second reading of this agreement in November, and then, within the next 180 days, business owners will be able to apply to have some of those restrictions waived.

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