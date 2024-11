FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After months of demolition work, Fort Lauderdale officials have completely taken down City Hall.

The building, built in 1969, was hit by a rare 1,000-year flood in April 2023 which left it significantly damaged and rendered it unusable.

The city plans to rebuild a new, reimagined facility at the same location.

