FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been hospitalized after two cars collided leading to one vehicle striking a tree near a home in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place near Northwest 13th Street and Third Avenue on Sunday morning.

Officers said that the impact sent one car off the roadway as it struck a tree near the home.

The aftermath left both cars damaged with debris scattered across the road as first responders rushed to help.

Authorities said that one person who sustained non-life-threatening injuries was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The home sustained minor damage after the crash.

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