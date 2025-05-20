FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bridge in Fort Lauderdale has opened back up after experiencing some issues, Tuesday.

Officials closed the Oakland Boulevard Bridge earlier in the afternoon when it began experiencing some mechanical issues.

Repair crews responded to work on the bridge while Fort Lauderdale Police redirected traffic.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as traffic returns to normal.

