POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Department of Juvenile Justice employee has been arrested and charged after alleged misconduct with an inmate.

Thirty-two-year-old Jess Delgardo stood before a judge after being charged with sexual battery by a person in position of authority and sexual misconduct with an inmate.

According to authorities, Delgardo battered an inmate at the Pompano Youth Academy, the facility Delgardo worked at in Pompano Beach.

Delgardo was taken into custody by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Sunday.

He has since been fired from the facility.

The judge set Delgardo’s bond at $30,000.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.