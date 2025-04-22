PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale officially kicked off at Port Everglades, making it the Navy’s 32nd visit to the area since 1990.

More than 3,000 members of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard will be participating in the annual event, which features several must-sees, including a free concert, Navy band performances, aircraft demonstrations, and more.

7News cameras captured F-15 fighter jets flying over ships, like the USS Cole, USS New York and USS New Hampshire, as they pulled into port for the upcoming weeks.

The spirits of the servicemen and servicewomen were high at the port as they relaxed and enjoyed a much-needed break. They also looked forward to the scheduled events and the opportunity to converse with the public about their duties.

“It’s going to be an exciting week with ships, and aircrafts, and sailors and marines and coastguardsmen coming to participate; and it’s just a fantastic opportunity to show the public the warfighting capabilities of these ships but along with the dedication and the talent of our sailors and our marines,” said Rear Admiral David Walt of the U.S. Navy.

The public has the opportunity to schedule a free tour of the ships and see the heavy machinery that servicemen and servicewomen operate.

On Monday, the US Navy hosted a special preview of an interactive simulation called the “Strike Group” for students at Nova High School in Davie. It gave students the opportunity to get hands-on experience and a first look at the technology the Navy uses to carry out its missions.

Fleet week runs through April 30. For more information on Fleet Week’s scheduled events, tickets, and more, click here.

