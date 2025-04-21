DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Navy showed off a special showcase for South Florida students.

The military branch displayed an interactive simulation of its new “Strike Group” at Nova High School in Davie this morning.

Students were given a hands-on look into the technology and teamwork that are central to every role in the navy.

“Some of the experiences actually allow students to see what an aviation job might be like, engineering, or even what a hospital corpsman would be like, so we’re really tying in on the breadth and the depth on our STEM jobs in the military,” said U.S. Navy Petty Officer Natalia Murilo.

Students also got to try out some games that simulated how the Navy carries out its missions.

The visit was held ahead of Fleet Week, which runs April 21 through 30 at Port Everglades.

