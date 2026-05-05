DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading south on Florida’s Turnpike should expect some delays after a tractor-trailer loaded with wood overturned on the expressway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control of the vehicle before veering onto the shoulder and colliding with the median wall along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Deerfield Beach.

As a result of the crash, the flatbed, which was loaded with wood, tipped over, causing the wood to scatter across the roadway.

Officials say one of the pieces of wood struck a vehicle that was heading northbound at the time. That car suffered some minor damage and a flat tire.

Crews are working to clean up the debris that scattered across parts of the left lanes on the southbound and northbound sides.

No injuries have been reported.

FHP said all northbound lanes are reopened. Only one southbound lane is open.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.