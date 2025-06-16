FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water rescue off Fort Lauderdale Beach has now turned fatal, as a father who rushed saved his daughter from drowning has died, according to officials.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to calls reporting a drowning in the ocean near the B Ocean Resort, off Seabreeze Boulevard, at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said 33-year-old Antwon Wilson from Lauderhill went into the water after two of his children appeared to be in distress in the ocean.

“She was in the water with multiple other family members. The father was nearby and able to make it to her and help keep her afloat before he went under,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Danny Moran.

All of this happened just 20 minutes after the lifeguards closes their towers for the day but luckily they were still nearby and rushed to help.

“A lot of them were still in the area loading up equipment. They were first on scene, they were able to turn their trucks around and be the first responders from our fire rescue department,” said Moran.

Investigators said a good Samaritan also jumped in to help, even facing his own struggle as he was also pulled under the water. He was able to make it out.

Ocean Rescue lieutenants were able to reach the girl and bring her to shore. Her father, however, was nowhere to be seen.

After a thorough search, he was located and brought to shore where paramedics performed CPR.

Ultimately, both children were rescued. The girl, her father, along with the good Samaritan were all taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Unfortunately, the father would not survive.

At last check, officials said the girl and the good Samaritan were both responsive.

