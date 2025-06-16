FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a girl and two adults to the hospital after a day in the water off Fort Lauderdale Beach took a troubling turn.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to calls reporting a possible drowning near the B Ocean Resort, off Seabreeze Boulevard, at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the calls came in around 20 minutes after Ocean Rescue lifeguards had gone off duty. Ocean Rescue lieutenants who were wrapping up their day heard the call and rushed to the scene.

Officials said they encountered the girl struggling in the water and her father, who was also in the water, attempting to reach her.

Investigators said a second adult also tried to help but became overwhelmed and returned to shore.

Ocean Rescue lieutenants were able to reach the girl and bring her to shore. Her father, however, was nowhere to be seen.

Officials said he was later located underwater and brought to shore where paramedics with FLFR began lifesaving measures,

Paramedics transported the girl, her father and the good Samaritan to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions are currently unknown.

