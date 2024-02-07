LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead and now a police investigation is underway to determine how the situation unfolded.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said they received a call about a shooting in the parking lot just outside of The Spot Lounge Bar and Grill, located in a shopping plaza along the 4500 block of North University Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found one man unresponsive from apparent gunshot wounds. Although he was transported to Broward Medical Center, and despite medical efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Another victim arrived at Florida Medical Center suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Criminal Investigation Department and Crime Scene Investigation units responded to the scene to help in the investigation.

As the investigation continues, the Lauderhill Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 954-497-4700.

