PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after a chaotic crash on the Florida Turnpike and Northwest 47th Avenue in Plantation.

Plantation Police Department officers responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday afternoon, with the vehicle left on its side near the covered body of the victim.

The crash briefly closed all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of the Turnpike, but all roadways were later reopened, according to authorities.

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