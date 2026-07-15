SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - After Argentina beat England 2-1 with a last minute goal, fans at a Sunrise pub were left frustrated following their team’s loss.

Fans at the pub celebrated when England scored 55 minutes into the game. As time passed, many believed they were going to punch their ticket to the finale.

“Amazing, amazing. But you can’t get carried away.” said a fan.

“It’s just fantastic atmosphere, all the people here, all for England,” said another fan.

But Argentina came back with a goal in the 85th minute, which tied the game and a second goal during stoppage time.

Following the Three Lions’ defeat, fans said they were sad but proud of their team.

England will now compete for third place against France on Saturday at Miami Stadium.

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