SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view captures the moments first responders dove into a canal to pull an elderly man out of the water after he plunged his car into it following a crash in Sunrise.

Drone video shows first responders in the water trying to get the driver out.

According to Sunrise Police, officials responded to the area near Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 94th Avenue in Sunrise on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews learned a truck driver had crashed through a wall at Broward Health Sunrise Emergency Services and plunged his car into a canal.

Paramedics rushed the unconscious man to Broward Health Medical Center but he succummed to his injuries.

Crews later lifted the pickup truck out of the water and towed it away.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.