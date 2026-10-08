SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man is in critical condition following a crash that ended with his truck in the water.

According to Sunrise Police, officials responded to the area near Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 94th Avenue in Sunrise on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews learned a truck driver had crashed through a wall and plunged his car into a canal.

Prior to the arrival of the dive team, an on-duty Battalion Chief and one of the Operations Battalion Chiefs arrived on scene and entered the water to perform the rescue. They broke the truck’s window and removed the man from the sinking vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the unconscious man to Broward Health Medical Center, where he remains critical.

What led to the driver crashing against the wall remains unknown.





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