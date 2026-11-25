FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two drivers were hospitalized after a small vehicle got wedged under a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the interstate near West Davie Boulevard, late Wednesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said that firefighters extricated both drivers from their vehicles and rushed them to Broward Health Medical Center.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the incident.

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