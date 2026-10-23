DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a person to the hospital after a multi-car crash sent one of the cars into a gas station in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of East Hillsboro Boulevard and North Federal Highway on Friday afternoon.

7News cameras captured a large hole in one of the window panels of the Mobil gas station convenience store.

After evaluating several individuals for any injuries, fire crews transported one of them to an area hospital for further treatment. The injured patient’s condition remains unknown.

The three cars involved in the crash have since been towed away.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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