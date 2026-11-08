DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of stabbing her cousin in Deerfield Beach faced a judge on Sunday.

The assailant, identified as 25-year-old Taylor Bostick, is charged with one count of attempted murder.

The court ordered her to be held in jail on no bond and to stay away from the alleged victim if she is released.

The stabbing occurred Saturday morning on the 100th block of Southwest First Terrace.

The victim was left hospitalized after suffering what authorities say were several severe injuries.



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