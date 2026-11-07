DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was hospitalized and one person has been detained after a stabbing in Deerfield Beach.

The incident took place on Southwest First Terrace on Saturday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a woman suffering from a laceration.

She was then transported to the hospital by Broward Fire Rescue crews.

One person was detained for questioning by deputies.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

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