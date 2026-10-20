DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deerfield Beach residents are now calling for action after severe flooding impacted several homes in their community.

The city will hold an evening meeting that will likely bring residents to call on commissioners to act and end the cycle of repair and cleanup after floods.

One official said that the issues that residents are concerned about ahead of the upcoming meeting will be addressed.

“We want to resolve these issues, we want to make sure that residents in our communities feel safe. This is something that we’re actively working on,” said deputy city manager Eric Power.

City leaders told 7News that they are working to find long-term solutions to help residents who are living in homes that were built 70 years ago.

“The homes along the Eighth Avenue corridor are actually below the crown of the road which is why the flooding occurred. We are trying to find ways to alleviate the water along that street to move the water elsewhere.” said Power.

The city said that for now, they can only continue to mitigate efforts by sending crews to pump out water.

On Sunday, residents shared their concerns after flooding impacted their homes days earlier.

“We had about, probably, three to four inches throughout the entire house,” said resident Thomas Noland, “And some of the rooms that sit closer to the road, we had six to seven inches.”

“My children we had to move them up to higher beds. They were on low beds, bunk beds. We moved them to our bed,” said Jillian Lerner, whose house flooded. “Everything was damaged, all of our furniture is gone. Every time it rains for the past three years I can’t. I’m so stressed out because I never know if its going to flood.”

This isn’t the first time neighbors have dealt with this flooding, with eight inches of rain flooding homes in Oct. 2025.

However, as rainfall continues to occur, residents continue to be concerned about the severe impact of flooding on their homes.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.