DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Families in Deerfield Beach are left cleaning up after their homes following Saturday’s flooding.

In one neighborhood, piles of ruined furniture and other damaged belongings can be seen along the street.

“All of our furniture is water logged,” said resident Thomas Noland. “All of our flooring is completely saturated. All of our cabinets are soaked. Our refrigerator stopped working.”

In Noland’s home, flood water got underneath his vinyl flooring.

“We had about, probably, three to four inches throughout the entire house,” said Noland. “And some of the rooms that closer to the road, we had six to seven inches.”

This isn’t the first time neighbors have dealt with this.

“Every time it rains for the past three years, I can’t,” said Jillian Lerner, whose house flooded. “I’m so stressed out because I never know if its going to flood.”

They say their homes have been flooded three times in the past six years.

“We’ve been out of our house a total of eight months for the first two floods,” Lerner said. “And now, it’s probably going to be four more months. So out of six years, we’ll be out of the house for a year.”

Lerner and her family just moved back into their home in March.

Seven months later, they got five inches of water inside.

“My children, I had to move them up to higher beds,” said Lerner. “They were on the low beds, they have a bunk bed. We moved them to our bed. Everything was damaged, all of our furniture is gone.”

These neighbors are calling for something to be done so they don’t have to go through this again.

“This problem is not going away, as you can see,” Noland said.

Neighbors told 7 News they have been voicing their concerns about the flooding to city leaders for years and plan to continue at their Oct. 20 commission meeting.

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