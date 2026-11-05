DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of Davie and Plantation are still feeling the effects of heavy rainfall that began on Monday night, as neighborhoods, parking lots and streets remain flooded.

Thursday morning, 7News cameras captured knee-high water in the parking lot of the Shenandoah Square shopping plaza, located off State Road 84 and Southwest 136th Avenue in Davie.

Shoppers and employees at the plaza were forced to park their cars next to the sidewalk to get to the businesses since there was too much water in the parking spots.

“I work really close, and I always buy my breakfast over here. But, yesterday and today it’s a little bit hard to get in,” said Pablo Ramon. “It’s too much water.”

“I just know I can’t walk in there, I can’t. I don’t want to find out neither. I parked my car right there and walked all the way to McDonald’s to go get my food because nobody could drive into the plaza,” said Brandon Jean-Baptiste. “I don’t have a boat or anything, or a high truck, so I had to just park here and then walk.”

Jean-Baptiste said that his neighborhood was also flooded.

“I saw fishes at the doorstep, so that will tell you everything that you need to know. I’m surprised I was able to make it out for work this morning,” he said.

The Paradise Village community, also off State Road 84, near Flamingo Road in Davie was nearly underwater Wednesday.

“It’s been here for a couple of days, since it started raining,” said a resident.

“We can’t go out. The kids can’t go to school. The small cars can’t go out. We’re still having problems over here,” said another resident.

The Plantation Acres neighborhood has also seen floodwaters filling driveways after the relentless rain.

“That has been crazy. We’ve never had such a flood before, that’s been three days of heavy rain that personally I have never experienced before,” said Plantation Acres resident Keren Lelczuk.

Dogs were also having a hard time getting around outside due to the flooding.

American Heritage School in Plantation was forced to close its campus for three days. It remains closed Thursday.

7Skyforce captured the school’s football field and baseball field completely submerged in water.

7Skyforce also captured a nearby golf course left underwater.

Davie announced a list of parks on Wednesday that would be closed until further notice due to the flooding.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.