DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A neighborhood in Davie dealt with significant flooding as a result of nearly three days’ worth of torrential downpours, as lingering inclement weather led to flood advisories in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

7News cameras on Wednesday morning captured flooded streets in Davie’s Paradise Village, located off West State Road 84, near Flamingo Road, as a result of a nearby lake overflowing.

Video taken further in the neighborhood that 7News cameras were unable to reach showed several houses surrounded by water.

According to local maintenance crews, the rain and lake water is supposed to drain into a nearby canal that is backed up because of all the flooding caused by copious rainfall that began Monday night.

Paradise Village is also home to a polling site that was forced to relocate to Tree Tops Park on Tuesday morning due to the flooding.

7News cameras also captured several cars and pickup trucks slowly navigating the flooded streets, as residents said they had no other choice to be able to get to their own homes.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this has never happened before. This is the first time it happened. Flooding, one time only, but that was like two, three years ago during a hurricane. Driving around, trying to go to stores is miserable. Traffic is bad,” said a resident.

Experts advise motorists to avoid driving through flooded streets, as it can lead to vehicle damage.

Broward County Public Schools sent out an alert saying schools were open Wednesday, but tardies and absences would be excused due to the flooding.

They also said parents may experience delays picking up their children at school.

American Heritage School in Plantation turned to virtual classes Tuesday and Wednesday for fourth through 12th grades.

A flood advisory was in place until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a portion of Broward County that encompassed areas along Interstate 75 and I-595, including Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines and Miramar.

There were three flood advisories in Miami-Dade County as of Wednesday morning.

The first ran until 10:45 a.m., affecting areas along State Road 836 and the Florida Turnpike, west of Miami International Airport, including Sweetwater, University Park, Tamiami, Fountainbleau, Westchester, Olympia Heights, Florida International University and Westwood Lakes, according to the National Weather Service.

The second runs until noon, and it affects areas in Southwest Miami-Dade that lie west of the Florida Turnpike, including Kendall, Richmond West, Country Walk, Zoo Miami, The Hammocks, The Crossings, Richmond Heights, West Kendall, Princeton, Naranja, Kendale Lakes, Leisure City, Sunset, Inlikita, Three Lakes, South Miami Heights and Kendall West, according to the NWS.

The third runs until 11:30 a.m., affecting Homestead, The Redland, Florida City and Leisure City, according to the NWS.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.