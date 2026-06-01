FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak has shut down a busy road in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the area of East Las Olas Boulevard along the 1200 block on Monday afternoon.

A construction worker hit the gas line, leading to the eastbound lanes getting closed. Westbound lanes are unaffected.

Crews are on scene repairing the gas line.

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