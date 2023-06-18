FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital was dealing with a dangerous cooling problem this weekend.

Broward Health Medical Center was forced to act fast on Saturday to repair its air conditioning system.

Some patients were evacuated, and first responders transported new patients to other hospitals, while workers at the medical center were able to make repairs and expedite cooling throughout the building.

