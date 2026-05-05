HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out overnight in a home in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze off North 67th Avenue and Harding Street, just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crews spent hours at the scene, as they extinguished the flames and hot spots.

7 Drone Force showed the house, which sustained extensive damage, as firegihters knocked down the flames.

Officials said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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