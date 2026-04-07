POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a Pompano Beach business overnight.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a shopping plaza on Northeast Fifth Avenue and East Copans Road, early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the fire broke out in the kitchen of Flavors Caribbean Restaurant.

While crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, the business sustained some damage.

No injuries were reported.

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