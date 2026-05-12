WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have made significant progress on a massive wildfire as they continued battling the flames in western Broward County for a third day.

7News cameras on Tuesday morning did not capture any orange flames or plumes of smoke lining U.S. 27, a sharp contast with Monday’s smoky scene.

Nevertheless, a concern lingers about the probability of the winds changing direction.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire has burned 11,339 acres and sits at 70% contained.

“Those wildfire firefighters from the Florida Forest Service have all those on the ground working operations, but then we’re also working in conjunction with Broward Sheriff’s Office Aerial Resources, making water drops with them, and then also National Guard,” said Michelle Danielson, senior forester at Florida Forest Service’s Everglades District.

The fire was first discovered Sunday near Mack’s Fish Camp off Krome Avenue. By Monday, it would impact operations at Everglades Holiday Park near Weston as it spread further north. The staff at the popular destination was forced to shut down operations.

Two military helicopters were seen dropping water on the flames.

Further south in Pembroke Pines, residents of the Holly Lakes mobile home community remained on edge as the fire inched closer to their neighborhood.

Resident Audrey Gonzalez sppke with 7News on Monday.

“Today it started with just a little puff of smoke, and the wind started coming north, and it really took off,” she said resident Audrey Gonzalez. “Within about two and a half hours, it was about right behind my house. It’s getting a little closer this way today, but I’m praying that it’ll stay there.”

Rainfall gave crews from multiple agencies a much needed helping hand, but despite the afternoon showers, the fire gained power once again by nightfall.

The West Broward brush fire is not the only one firefighters are battling in South Florida. Down in Florida City, crews spent Monday fighting a fire near Southwest 172nd Avenue that’s already burned through around 300 acres. It currently sits at 50% contained.

“Since the fall, we’ve been working with really dry conditions; any type of spark or any natural causes could be an indication why we’re seeing all of these fires all over the state,” said Danielson.

Officials there are currently no impacts to driving, as pertains to the air quality when it comes to smoke.

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