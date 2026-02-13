FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a water main break that occurred in Fort Lauderdale.

City of Fort Lauderdale crews responded to the area near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest First Avenue on Friday afternoon.

After hours of work, crews announced around 8 p.m. that they had completed a bypass of the damaged water transmission line.

Authorities said water service had been restored to all properties that may have experienced low water pressure.

Additional roadwork and repairs is expected through the overnight hours on Friday but water supply will not be affected.

There was also a gas leak that occurred during the day but crews were able to quickly respond and contain the leak.

As for traffic impacts, officials said two westbound lanes are closed on Sunrise Boulevard at Northwest First Avenue as crews continue their overnight work.

One westbound lane and all eastbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard are open.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route.

