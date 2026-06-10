NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Lauderdale townhouse was filled with smoke after flames broke out.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1300 block of Hampton Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

Crews battled the fire as smoke poured out of one of the rooms.

Firefighters said a person was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting two adults and a child impacted by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

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