COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek teacher is arrested after being accused of being in possession of child pornography.

Evan Sands is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography and enticement of a minor to engage in sex.

Authorities said Sands admitted to luring numerous minors online.

Sands was a teacher at The Randazzo School in Coconut Creek.

School officials said he will not return to work there and that law enforcement has informed them that no students from the school was involved or affected.

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