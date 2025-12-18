MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver comes to a crashing stop inside of a Mattress Firm in Margate after, authorities say, she made a major mistake.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene were authorities say an elderly driver accidentally hit the accelerator and crashed inside of a Mattress Firm, located at 5620 West Sample Road.

Video of the scene showed the vehicle smashed through the business with the entrance to the business suffering some damage and one of the windows nearby also broken.

There also appeared to be several mattresses scattered across the floor inside the store and another mattress and frame in a parking spot in front of the business.

Margate Police say the driver is OK.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.