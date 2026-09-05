LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery crash in Lauderhill sent a driver to the hospital.

According to authorities, Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a fire in the area of 3411 W Sunrise Boulevard, just after 6 p.m., Friday.

Officials say the fire started after a 23-year-old driver was reportedly cut off by another driver, leading to him slamming into a concrete pole in an attempt to swerve out of the way. The force of the impact caused the power line to tip over.

The 23-year-old was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

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