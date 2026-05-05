PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a series of car burglaries in Pembroke Park that, they said, are connected.

Pembroke Park Police officers responded to a delayed report of suspicious activity of a townhouse complex located near Southwest 52nd Avenue and 215th Street, Tuesday morning

Surveillance video captured two men dressed in black and wearing ski masks walking around the parking lot of the complex.

Police said they found six cars with broken windows. Furthermore, detectives have connected the crimes to three other vehicle break-ins.

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Pembroke Park Police at 954-374-8639 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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