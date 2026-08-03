FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have released a person of interest after taking them into custody after at least one burglar shattered their way into a Fort Lauderdale business overnight.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the break-in at the Dollar Stop along the 3600 block of Davie Boulevard, early Monday morning.

Investigators said they received a call just after 4 a.m. about a burglary at the business. The subject or subjects somehow shattered the glass to gain entrance into the store.

The store’s owner, who identified himself as John, spoke with 7News hours later.

“Front door, they broke the whole glass, and I don’t know what they used to break it, but they broke the whole front of the door,” he said. “Actually, I have to pick up all the pieces on the floor.”

John, who asked not to show his face on camera, said the burglar or burglars knew exactly what they were looking for, going straight for the cash.

“Actually, they take the whole register, the whole system, and some drinks. Besides that, it looked like they were only here for the money, nothing else,” he said.

The business owner, a husband and father of three, said the subject or subjects also took the contents of the tip jar.

Detectives said officers set up a perimeter, and they later located and detained a person of interest.

As for John, he said he is still trying to figure out the exact cost of the damage and everything that was taken. Moreover, while this is the first time this Fort Lauderdale location has been burglarized, his previous business was also targeted.

“It’s the second time, ’cause that happened at Sunrise. I’ve been staying strong and keep it moving and trying to come to the new location, and the same thing happens,” he said.

John said he has owned this Fort Lauderdale location for about a year. After that initial burglary in Sunrise, he began keeping very little cash in the drawer.

However, replacing the register and having the glass door repaired will be major expenses for his small business.

But despite dealing with this costly setback, John said, he won’t allow it to keep him from moving forward.

“What I can do is just have faith and keep going,” he said.

The shattered glass door has since been boarded up.

Police have not provided further details after releasing the detained person of interest, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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