FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An event in Fort Lauderdale is lighting the way for a special competition.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement officers across South Florida hosted the 43rd annual Broward Law Enforcement Torch Run, Wednesday morning.

The event took place along Seabreeze Boulevard and Sea Ranch Lakes.

The run gives law enforcement personnel the unique opportunity to bond with special athletes while also helping to raise funds and awareness for the Florida Special Olympics.

After the race, runners enjoyed a celebratory picnic.

The Florida Special Olympics Summer Games will begin next month.

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