TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help to find a man they said stalked and harassed a woman at her home and job in Tamarac.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said that they have been searching for him since August after he began harassing the woman at her workplace and arrived at her home uninvited. The woman asked him to leave and he then left.

They said that the subject’s behavior escalated in the past week, when he arrived at the woman’s workplace again, and then approached her at her home and touched himself inappropriately in front of her.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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